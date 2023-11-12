We’ve done so much content at Barb’s Harley Davidson in my years at PHL17 that I really do consider her a friend at this point. So shooting Weekend Philler show opens at Barb’s dealership in West Collingswood this year was an absolute blast. Each year when I think of local businesses that really go that extra mile for veterans, fire, police, first responders etc. Barb is always the first person and business that pops into my head. Harley and freedom go hand in hand to consumers and their calendar is filled with fundraising motorcycle rides, not the least of which is the “Armed Forces Freedom Ride.”

Those were all things I knew about, however. I learn something new every time Barb and I talk at the dealership however and here’s some things I learned this year.

First, Russ Borowiec, Barb’s delightful 70-something dad I met a last year… he’s actually 90, (my dude looks amazing), and what’s more? He still works at the dealership. How cool is that?!

Second, I’ve always know that Barb has a great fondness and connection to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, but what I didn’t know until this year was the incredible and rare honor they bestowed upon her. Barb was sworn in at McGuire Air Force Base by Colonel James Kerr as his Honorary Commander for the 514th Air Mobility Wing.

Every time I go to Barb’s I’m reminded how many veterans she employs and has employed over the years. Barb makes it a point to thing of veterans, cops, first responders etc. when it comes to staffing her dealerships.

These are a few of the reasons I truly look forward to having Barb be a part of the Weekend Philler Veteran’s Episode, each and every year.