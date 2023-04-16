Kyle Wolak and Brendon Boudwin opened Carbon Copy Brewery in 2022 with one thing in mind: creating an “unpretentious” drinking and dining experience for the community. Located in an old firehouse in West Philadelphia, Carbon Copy has a more unique menu than your typical brewery.

“One thing that kind of sets us apart is that we’re both a brewery and winery,” Kyle explains. Both Kyle and Brendon are the head brewers. With 20 years of brewing experience, they are able to make eight signature beers on-site. Not only is their beer sold on tap, but customers can also buy cans to go.

The wine is made on site at their Kensington winery. “Currently we have two wines, and we’re going to be expanding that to probably about four or five,” Brendon says.

Along with the beer and wine, Carbon Copy has a distinctive food menu. The menu includes a cream-based Curry Squash signature pizza, veggie focused snacks, and tinned fish platters.

