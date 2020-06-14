PHILADELPHIA, PA — In response to the riots in Philadelphia, Malika Bethea wanted to do something positive to give back to the community while supporting black owned businesses. Thus, Buy It Back Black was born! The goal is to raise $10,000 a month to give to a black owned business impacted by the riots and the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds will also go to helping new businesses open for the first time in Philadelphia neighborhoods. Fundraising efforts have been so successful that just 10 days into the month, June’s fundraising goal of $10,000 has already been met, and fundraising efforts for July have already started!

Buy It Back Black is all about supporting black owned businesses — and that includes using a crowdfunding tool that is also black owned and run — SpreadKarma.

You can support the cause and donate to Buy It Back Black at spreadkarma.org/donate/buy-it-back-black