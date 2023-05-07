Nested in the cozy country side of Pipersville, PA, Bucks County Brewery is known for their outdoor space where visitors can relax and enjoy some of their many unique brews.

Owner Glen Ockenhouse encourages visitors to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the space during the warmer months. Not only can visitors expect to try delicious beers, but they will also find bands on stage as well as different food trucks from time to time.

“Diversity, we hope, is what’s gonna bring you in,” Ockenhouse says when talking about the wide variety of music genres visitors can find on stage at the brewery. “Hip hop, to country, to classic rock, it really just depends on the day,” Ockenhouse continues. The same goes for the food trucks on site which rage from vegan, to tacos, to pizza, and more.

In addition to their beautiful outdoor space, Bucks County Brewery also has a small taproom able to accommodate about 15-20 people at a time. One of their most popular beers served in the taproom is a Hazy New England Style IPA called the Chuicy Chowey Wowie. The brewery offers an array of different kinds of unique, small batch beers all made on site.

“From high APV to low APV, we just like to have a beer for pretty much anybody,” Ockenhouse tells us.

To learn more about Bucks County Brewery visit their website.