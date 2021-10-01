Bristol Riverside Theatre Presents “Murder for Two”

The Bristol Riverside Theatre is celebrating its 35th season with the production of “Murder for Two”. This show is a murder mystery musical/comedy with a complete cast of two actors accompanied by a grand piano center stage. Creator, Joe Kinosian, plays all of the suspects while Martin Landry plays the detective.

“Murder for Two” first hit the stage in Chicago circa 2011. It was then swiftly taken to New York in 2012 where is was a major success Off-Broadway. Since then “Murder for Two” has been on a 2-year national tour and can now be found in cities all over the world.

This beautiful theater has been around since 1965 and has received countless Barrymore Award nominations. It is located just along the Delaware River in Bristol, PA, and continues to showcase renowned theater to the Bucks County community.

“Murder for Two” is running from September 21st to October 10th. Proof of vaccination with a matching ID is required to enter along with a mask. For more information visit brtstage.org or call the Box Office at 215-785-0100.