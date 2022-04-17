Big Maps for a Small Planet is a new exhibition at Cherry Street Pier by artist Ana Vizcarra Rankin. Ana began this project about 10 years ago while she was a graduate student at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

These big maps on display are world maps and star maps and they vary in size from 5×8 feet to 8×16 feet. Inside this exhibition at Cherry Street Pier, visitors will find the big maps hanging from the trusses as well as smaller scale sketches that informed the big maps on the walls.

Big Maps for a Small Planet will remain on display until April 24 (2022). To learn more about this exhibition visit here.