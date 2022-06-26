“After a few years in Philly tourism, I really wanted to see what a women’s history and a LGBTQ history tour would look like” Co-Founder Rebecca tell us.

She and Co-Founder Joey started Beyond The Bell Tours in 2018 with the hopes of “putting the people back in the people’s history” Rebecca explains. The pair created tours that specifically tell the stories of Philadelphia’s marginalized communities. From the Badass Women’s History Tour of Philadelphia to the Philly Gayborhood and LGBTQ Tour, Beyond The Bell makes it their mission to tell the important, and often overlooked pieces of history in the city where democracy began.

To learn more about Beyond The Bell Tours and to book a tour visit BeyondTheBellTours.com.