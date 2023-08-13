The Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard we all know and love just got a little sweeter with the launch of their frozen lemonades for the summer available from August 7th through September 3rd (2023). These lemonades are a deliciously refreshing blend of lemon water ice and a little bit of water to create the perfect frozen lemonade consistency.

The original frozen lemonade is a total classic but Rita’s didn’t stop there. You can enjoy this frozen treat in 4 different flavors including: peach, strawberry, and half iced tea/ half lemonade.

$1 from every frozen lemonade sold will be donated to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to help aid in the fight against childhood cancer.

Find your closest Rita’s location at www.ritasice.com and try a frozen lemonade today!