Barb from Barb’s Harley Davidson is sending her gratitude to all who have served in our U.S. armed forces. She makes it a point to hire Veterans, and this year she is giving a special thank you to Command Sargent Major Retired, Anthony Young.
by: Tony Romeo
Posted:
Updated:
