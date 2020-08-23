Bake’n Bacon Food Truck

Bake’n Bacon is a delicious new food truck serving up bacon-themed sandwiches, sides, breakfasts, and desserts!

Founder Jason Coleman always dreamed of owning his own business, and hoped to open a food truck with his brother Derek. When his brother passed away, he didn’t think that starting his own business was still an option. In time, Justin overcame the emotional obstacle of losing a sibling and managed to open his business with his other brother! This story of success can teach us all that the best time to follow your dreams is right now.

For more information, check out his website.