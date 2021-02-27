Author Steve Dragon on Weekend Philler

When his kids were young, Steve Dragon would read them a special series of bedtime stories that he created. His kids believed them as much as they believed in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy. Fast-forward a few decades and now Steve is a published author of “Were You Born A Dragon”.

In this extended interview, we learn about the series that Steve wrote, his publishing process, and the plots of these stories that changed the lives of his children.

You can purchase Steve’s book from BookBaby and from Amazon!