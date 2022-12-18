Aunt Charlotte’s Candies has been making homemade candy in Merchantville, NJ since 1920, and they are sharing all of their tasty secrets with us this holiday season!

Candy maker Ryan Trost walks us through the process of making their famous peanut brittle which involves 8 pounds of peanuts, a 10 counts’ worth of salt, and just a few other ingredients.

“Everyone here gets involved in the peanut brittle” Trost tells us.

The batch is made is a heavy copper kettle and weighs in at about 30 pounds. Once the peanut brittle is nice and hot it requires a few people to help pour it onto the metal slabs where all of the candy makers help to spread it nice and thin.

Aunt Charlotte’s carries an assortment of homemade chocolate candies, fudge, chocolate covered pretzels and much more. Be sure to stop by at 5 W Maple Ave. Merchantville, NJ.