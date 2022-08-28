“It’s really cool to see groups that come out here and spend the whole day without leaving our parking lot” Owner/ Brewer of The Seed: A Living Beer Project, Sean Towers tells us.

The Seed: A Living Beer Project is nestled in between Westecunk Axe Throwing, and Little Water Distillery on Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City New Jersey. Together, the trio make the once vacant Baltic Ave. a must visit.

“When we opened our doors back in 2016, this part of Atlantic City was very vacant. There were no casinos, everything down this part of town was shut down” Director of Operations for Little Water Distillery, Guy Zompa explains.

Little Water Distillery was the first of the trio to open, they sought out Westecunk Axe Throwing next, and then The Seed to create a consortium of fun things to do in Atlantic City all in one spot.

The Seed: A Living Beer Project isn’t your average brewery. They put a lot of emphasis on local agriculture to create beer that tells a story about the community. Owners Sean Towers explained that The Seed’s brewing practices are inspired by European style brewing practices, but with their own personal spin.

Folks often pick up a six pack from The Seed to enjoy while throwing hatchets at Westecunk right next door. As a BYO facility, Westecunk Axe Throwing is more than accommodating and will even put your beer on ice for you while you play. Westecunk is the perfect destination for any date night, or group activity as they are extremely beginner friendly. They use a wood handle tomahawk which is a lighter alternative to other axes, and provide a coach for each team.

As a night cap, visitors can make their way around the corner to Little Water Distillery which is a craft distillery during the week and cocktail bar on the weekends. They manufacture Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, and Gin in house. Many of their cocktails are garnished with fresh ingredients harvested from their on-site garden.

Be sure to check out the Baltic Ave. Trio in the Little Water District of Atlantic City next time you are in the area!