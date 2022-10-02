Patrick Bilazzo and Carlina Sacco are two self taught woodworkers from New Jersey. In 2020, they built “The Pallet House” which was a space where they turned recycled wood into their own custom designs. Unfortunately, The Pallet House burnt down due to an electrical fire and when Patrick and Carlina tried to rebuild, they were met with resistance from the township.

As a result of not being able to rebuild, the pair decided to bring the community together through the first annual Pine Barren Makers Fest. The Makers Fest is a festival for small business owners to sell their products to the local Pine Barrens community.

To learn more about the Pine Barren Makers Fest visit PineBarrenPalletWorks.com.