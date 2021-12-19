The next time that you’re at Peddler’s Village, you have to stop by their Gingerbread competition. These gingerbread houses are next-level! With categories like Traditional, TV/Movie set, 3D, Student, Kids, and more…this is a CAN’T-MISS this holiday season.

Take a look at this video to see some of the truly amazing houses that were entered this year, but the BEST way to experience the competition is, of course, in person!! Visit Peddler’s Village until January 8th to see the countless works of art up close and personal.























































FILE – Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III arrives at court during his hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The woman who died in a fiery crash that authorities blame on Ruggs driving drunk at racetrack speeds burned to death, the county coroner in Las Vegas said Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

































































































