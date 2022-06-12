The entire Bally’s Hotel and Casino Tower in Atlantic City has been renovated in an effort to re-brand and improve the customer experience for both gaming and non-gaming guests. These renovations come after a change of ownership that took place in 2017, and are focused on augmenting their biggest asset, the ocean.

“What we really wanted to do was to capture the essence of the beautiful ocean views in our beautiful ocean town” General Manager Michael Monty explains.

750 hotel rooms have been completely updated with new carpets, beds, and some even include a bath tub that overlooks the ocean. Additionally, A new restaurant called The Yard has been added to the list of the many reasons to visit Bally’s. The Yard is an indoor/ outdoor beer hall with great food, live music, and arcade games.

On the beach, guests will find a beach bar complete with cabanas, chairs and umbrellas, massages, and more. “[It is] really a higher-end experience for both gaming customers and non-gaming customers who want to set up on the beach and just relax on a summer day” Monty tells us.

With over 250 new slot machines, a one of a kind high limits room, restaurants, live music, and so much more the new and improved Bally’s Hotel and Casino truly has something for everyone to enjoy. So be sure to check it out this summer in Atlantic City, NJ.