The Allentown Police Athletic League is receiving a new ice machine and volleyball court with the help of the Tri-State GMC Dealers. “I myself was a PAL kid back in the 80s,” explained Charles Roca, the Allentown Police Chief. “It has grown into something more; not just fun activities, but leadership training and mentorship training.”

With the help of the late Detective James Stanko, Allentown police officers John Leonard and Matt Geek shaped the PAL program for what it is today. They wanted to help the children of Allentown past the 5th grade. So, they created a mentorship program. Within the PAL program, older children are able to help younger children navigate life and leadership through different tasks and obstacles that they will need to apply to their daily lives.

“We do sports one day, help out the community the other [day]. It’s always been great,” says PAL mentor Joshua.