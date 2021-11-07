Air Force veteran uses skills learned in the military to launch Muay Thai gym

Chris Beltrante spent 4.5 years in the US Air Force as a member of the security team. He fondly remembers it as some of the best years of his life and says that it was an honor to serve his country.

For the past seven years, he has been the lead instructor and owner of Beltrante Fighting Systems, a Muay Thai, group fitness, and private training gym in Norristown, PA. He feels that his time in the military helped him to develop the skills needed to successfully open his own business.

