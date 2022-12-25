The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to fostering a safe space for children to play, learn, and grow, recently hosted their 2022 holiday party. The party was complete with Santa Claus and kids from 3 different PAL centers in the city. The PAL kids were able to take pictures with Santa, open presents, and enjoy a pizza dinner.

During the festivities, Affordable Home Care surprised PAL with a $10,000 check. “Affordable Home Care wanted to make a donation to a cause that could make the world a better place” General Manager, Karla Garnes tells us. Affordable Home Care was ecstatic to provide this donation to an organization that goes above and beyond for our city’s youth

To learn more about PAL and their mission please visit PhillyPAL.org.