One of our favorite places to visit during the holiday season is Adventure Aquarium! Christmas Underwater is their biggest event of the year and features over 100 Christmas trees – including their huge record-breaking underwater Christmas tree!

Visit Adventure Aquarium this holiday season to get your photo taken with Scuba Santa, see a Christmas-themed puppet show (perfect for the little ones!), learn what all of the aquarium’s animals are asking for for Christmas, and more! If you’re lucky, you may even see it snow INSIDE of the aquarium!

Adventure Aquarium is tons of fun year-round. Check them out at adventureaquarium.com!