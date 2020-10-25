Adult Trick-or-Treating at Chaddsford Winery

Who says trick-or-treating is just for kids? Chaddsford Winery offers adult trick-or-treat wine kits with three of their wines as well as a pairing guide that will take you on a scavenger hunt to local businesses all over West Chester!

The tasting this year includes three wines: their semi-dry white Traminette, dry red blend Harbinger, and their seasonal sweet wine Spiced Apple. They also include some traditional Halloween treats to pair with each wine.

In an effort to support local businesses during these trying times, Chaddsford Winery has also included a pairing guide with a map that will lead trick-or-treaters to local West Chester businesses to get treats to pair with Chaddsford’s wines.

To learn more and order your kit, visit their website.