Adi-Kent Thomas Jeffrey’s Ghost Tours of New Hope

Did you know that New Hope, PA is one of the most haunted towns in the country? Legendary ghost hunter Adi-Kent Thomas Jeffrey once said that there were more ghosts per square mile in New Hope than anywhere else that she has investigated. Ghost Tours of New Hope have been telling the tales of these ghosts for over 30 years!

We spoke with tour guide Scott Randolf about the tours. They run yearly from June to November and tell tales of many ghosts, from the infamous Aaron Burr to artist Joseph Pickett to New Hope’s legendary hitchhiker. In some instances, ghosts have actually appeared during the tours.

The next time you’re in New Hope, be sure to stop by the ghost tours. To learn more and to find out where to meet them, visit their website.