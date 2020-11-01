Aaron Burr Ghost Story with Ghost Tours of New Hope

Legendary ghost hunter Adi-Kent Thomas Jeffrey once said that there are more ghosts per square mile in New Hope, PA then anywhere else that she has investigated. One of the ghosts that haunts the town of New Hope is Alexander Hamilton’s political rival: Aaron Burr.

Aaron Burr killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel in Weehawken, NJ in 1804. After the duel, he fled to New Hope, where his army had visited several times during the American Revolution. He knew the buildings so he knew where to hide, so he chose this as a location to hide from the law.

It is said that Burr’s spirit still haunts the town of New Hope. One apparition that they have in New Hope is what they call the Sightless Stare of Aaron Burr.

