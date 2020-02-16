A Novel Idea on Passayunk

Weekend Philler

A Novel Idea on Passyunk is a local bookstore that prioritizes local Philly authors and hosts unique community events!

Co-Owner Christina Rosso-Schneider couldn’t let us leave without some awesome book recommendations! Check them out below.

