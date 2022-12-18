A Longwood Christmas is in full bloom at Longwood Gardens this holiday season. this year’s theme of “Botanical Splendor” highlights trees, flowers, etc. both indoors and out with spectacular light displays and ornate designs. The event requires about 400 staff members to set up, and the indoor portion of the display comes together in just 4 days. Although the display comes together very quickly the staff does not neglect their preparation for the event, Public Relations Manager Jourdan Cole telling us “We do start planning for [A Longwood Christmas] almost year round though; we’re even thinking about what we might do in 2024”.

A Longwood Christmas features 100 cut trees both indoors and out, and 150 natural trees on the property that have been decorated with lights and other ornaments. A new feature to this years event is the music room which is decorated as a holiday floral shop featuring gowns made completely out of flowers.

In addition to the breath taking natural displays, you will also find strolling carolers and live music at A Longwood Christmas. To learn more about Longwood Gardens visit BandywineValley.com.