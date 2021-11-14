Complete your collection at Frankenstein Comics

The next time you’re in Woodbury NJ, stop by Frankenstein Comics! You never know what you’ll find for an amazing price.

Frankenstein Comics was created by Bill Bean. Bean started off as a collector. When he was out of work and needed some extra cash, he started selling his comics. This was such a success that he opened up an entire store to continue the trade!

Dedicated collectors know to visit Frankenstein Comics on Wednesdays – that’s when all of their new products come out. Frankenstein’s Hobby Jones claims that Bead often sets prices far below their value, so bargains are everywhere if you know what you’re looking for.

Watch more episodes from Weekend Philler Episode 605 here.