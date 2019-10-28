What is Weekend Philler on PHL17

We’re glad you asked! Weekend Philler is a weekly video clip show that runs on the weekend onPHL17 (Currently Saturday nights at 11:30 pm and Sunday nights at 5:00 pm). The videos are lighthearted short pieces about interesting people, places and things all over Philly, NJ and DE. We like to say we’re putting the YOU, back in UHF… (even though we are fully aware people under 30 have no idea what that means.) Basically it hearkens back to a time in local TV when UHF channels took themselves a little less seriously and had the freedom to make really interesting content.

Weekend Philler is produced by PHL17’s award-winning Creative Services Department. The team of producers that make Weekend Philler are very much like the the Breakfast Club. They are all very different, but still a little the same– and of course forced to come in on Saturday by the Principal– or something like that. The end result is a wide variety of local videos with something for everyone. Since the show began in 2016 Weekend Philler has received numerous industry award for content, had a craft beer named after the show and made hundreds of new best friends in the stories we cover and thousands more friends that watch every weekend.

But the real star of the show is YOU. We give you the mic and let you tell your extraordinary stories. We put a lot of care into our segments because we love this area, we love putting great people and great stories on TV and we are always looking for new ideas. If you have an idea for the show, reach out to us! You can reach us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Meet the Weekend Philler Team

Tony Romeo: Host/Producer

Weekend Philler is hosted by PHL17’s Creative Services Digital Producer, Tony Romeo. If he seems oddly familiar, you may recognize his “mug” from promos, most notably, retro 70s character “Peter Cheeseman” in PHL’s promos. You’ve probably even heard his voice in a commercial or two. When Tony is not “philling your weekend,” he manages the web department where he writes, shoots and edits stories, galleries and videos that have generated millions of views for PHL17. That clever tweet or funny Facebook post that made you laugh? Chances are, it came from Tony, as he also overseas the station’s social media efforts.

Travis Brower: Executive Producer

Weekend Philler is executive produced by PHL17’s Creative Services Director, Travis Brower.Travis brings the whole thing together but also gets his hands dirty making segments and even hosts a little show within a show called “Weekend Gameshow” from time to time. He’s done everything from Promo producer to Cage Fight director and has been with PHL17 since 2002. Travis is a Collegeville native currently occupying land in Eagleville PA. He graduated from Kutztown University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunications. His favorite band is Manowar, his favorite movie is Big Trouble In Little China, and his favorite hobby is Dungeons and Dragons.

Kristen Hatfield-Matranga: Producer

Kristen Hatfield-Matranga serves as one of Weekend Philler’s producers.While Kristen has a hand in all areas of the show, she specializes in finding stories that will get you in the “pheels” with community affairs stories that fall into Philler’s “In the Community” segment. She started off as an intern with PHL17 back in 2011 and has been a part of the team ever since. Kristen graduated from Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ where she majored in English and Communication Studies. When she’s not producing segments, promos, commercials and client projects, she’s probably at home taking care of her adorable puppy, Boomer Matranga.

Bianca DiMaio: Producer

Bianca DiMaio serves as one of Weekend Philler’s producers. Bianca has produced a variety of segments for the show, but her favorite and most notable are Bianca’s Bike Tours (Emmy Nominated in 2017), where she brings her passion for cycling to the screen by showing Philadelphia cyclists around the city. When she’s not producing video, Bianca likes to keep the creative juices flowing by bike riding around Philly, playing piano, making scrapbooks and juggling.

John Clements: Producer

John Clements serves as one of Weekend Philler’s producers. John likes to make spots about wrestling, gaming, and comic culture, as well as producing music-related segments that allow him to bring his love for guitar to the screen. He has been with the station since 2009, starting as an intern before working his way up to his current position. In his spare time, John likes to read, play guitar, and play video games.

William Lehan: Producer/Graphic Designer

William Lehan serves as one of Weekend Philler’s producers, and also creates all of the beautiful graphics that you see on the show. William is PHL17’s lead graphic designer, and he brings those skills to the stage in all of the segments that he produces for the show. Not only does he create all of the awesome “opens” that you see in our segments, but he also infuses his individual pieces with awesome, complex graphics. When he’s not creating awesome graphics and producing segments, William lives with his wife in Philadelphia.

Holly Huepfel: Producer

Holly Huepfel serves as one of Weekend Philler’s producers. Holly not only produces and edits segments for the show, but she also manages the show’s social media accounts and makes sure that all of the segments find their way onto the web after the episode airs. She started as an intern in 2018 and has been a part of the team ever since. In her free time, Holly enjoys cooking, painting, going to the theater, and exploring Philadelphia with her friends.