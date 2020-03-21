White House issues guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread

NEW YORK CITY (AP) - They're some of New York City's most iconic eateries, feeding New Yorkers and on visitors' must-see lists for decades, some for more than a century.

They've been through a lot in those years — wars, financial crises, blackouts, a terrorist attack. But this pandemic, and the steps New York and other places are taking to fight it, like shutdowns and social distancing? It's like nothing they've ever seen.