Western Pennsylvania man becomes latest in the Capitol riot arrests

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man was taken into custody Friday morning for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington D.C. according to a release from Unites States District Court.

Robert Morss of Glenshaw, Pa. was arrested by FBI-Pittsburgh on federal charges relating to criminal acts after investigators were able to identify him from various photos and videos taken during the riot. According to the release, agents spoke with multiple witnesses who knew Morss and were able to identify him from the pictures. One tipster reportedly told agents that Morss may have some mental health issues stemming from his military service.

During the investigation, agents say they found that Morss had purchased gas at a station in Falls Church, Va. the day after the events transpired at the Capitol.

To date, more than 500 people have been arrested and charged in relation to the Capitol insurrection. Most, like Morss, seeing charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and even robbery of personal property of the United States.

An initial appearance by video conference has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday before Chief Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy in the Western District of Pennsylvania.