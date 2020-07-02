Walmart turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters

Summer is here, but social distancing measures are putting a damper on the usual seasonal activities, so Walmart is providing some big-screen relief.

Teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises, the retailing giant is turning 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement. “Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country. We know Walmart plays a role in our communities that extends far beyond getting them necessary supplies, and we see that now more than ever.”

The drive-in tour is set to begin in August and will run through October. Walmart said additional details will be announced closer to the start of the tour.

“The Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival.

Though Walmart has yet to specify which parking lots will be used, the retailer does say these events will be held at Walmart Supercenters across the U.S.

Walmart also said it is making it easy for customers to buy snacks or whatever else they may need to complete their movie experience.

“Ahead of each screening, Walmart will make it easy for families to fill their picnic baskets by ordering their drive-in essentials online for curbside pickup on the way to their movie,” Walmart said in a press release.

In addition to the drive-in movie tour, Walmart has also introduced Camp by Walmart, a new online camp for kids. Celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham will serve as camp counselors, “leading kids through sessions varying from arts and crafts to fitness and other activities to keep them active and entertained.”