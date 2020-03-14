Walmart to use portions of parking lots for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will be using store parking lots to help expedite COVIC-19 testing nationwide.

CEO Doug McMillon addressed the nation from the White House Friday as part of President Donald Trump’s address declaring a national emergency.

McMillon said portions of Walmart parking lots will be available in select locations to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

“When we got the call yesterday from the White House, we were eager to do our part to help serve the country. Given what we are facing, that’s certainly important to do. We should all be doing that,” McMillon said.

He did not say which Walmarts, but he did say the plan is to increase the locations over time.