Virginia man charged with raping woman he met on dating app

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 35-year-old Virginia man was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping a woman he met on a dating app, and detectives worry there may be other victims.

Detectives from the Montgomery Department of Police said Douglas Clifton Stewart, 35, met the woman on the app Aug. 22 and they arranged to meet at a public parking lot in Olney, Maryland, the next evening.

Detectives said after they arrived at the parking lot, Stewart offered to drive the woman to get food. Stewart is accused of assaulting the woman in the car.

“As Stewart drove, he sexually and physically assaulted the victim,” police said in a press release.

Stewart is also accused of shoving the victim out of his car after returning to the parking lot, then driving away.

Detectives say Stewart has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sexual offense.

“Detectives say they’re worried Stewart may have sexually assaulted other victims,” according to the press release.

Police say anyone with information should contact the authorities.