Ventura County officials ‘confident’ that Naya Rivera’s body found at Lake Piru

Breaking news update: The body of missing actress Naya Rivera was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday morning, days after she went missing during a boating trip with her young son and presumed dead, Ventura County officials said.

“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said, delivering the grim news at an afternoon news briefing.

Authorities concluded her remains had been discovered based on the location, clothing, physical characteristics and the physical condition of the body, as well as an absence of any other missing persons reports in the area, according to the sheriff.

Dental records will be used to make a positive identification, he said.

Detectives have found no immediate indication of foul play or suicide, according to Ayub. An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

“As you can imagine, it’s been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this ordeal. As fathers, mothers, sons and daughters, our hearts are with them, and we share their grief for Naya’s loss,” the sheriff said.

Crews had been searching the water since the 33-year-old “Glee” star disappeared in the lake northwest of Los Angeles on July 8.

Divers struggled with low visibility at the 2-square-mile lake, the depth of which ranged between 10 to 90 feet, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera’s son, who was found on a rented boat by the vendor, told officers that he and his mother went swimming and that “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sgt. Kevin Donoghue previously said.

The vendor of the boat found the child after the vessel failed to return following the three-hour rental period.

The Sheriff’s Office later announced that Rivera apparently drowned in a “tragic accident.”

While authorities have not positively identified the body found Monday, Buschow said they have notified Rivera’s family of the development in the case.

“Hopefully this provides some closure, whatever that means, for the family,” Buschow said.

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Rivera played cheerleader Santana Lopez in all six seasons of the “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015.

If confirmed dead, she would be the third star of the high school musical-comedy to die in their 30s.

Cory Monteith was 31 when he was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013. He died from a toxic mix of alcohol and drugs and his death was ruled an accident.

And in 2018, Mark Salling killed himself in Los Angeles after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge. The 35-year-old was found dead about a month before his scheduled sentencing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.