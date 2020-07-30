Tyson Foods partners with DonorsChoose to support teachers with $1.8 million investment

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of Tyson Foods’ commitment to supporting its plant communities, the company announced today it will fund $1.8 million in DonorsChoose projects for 65 school districts in 60 Tyson communities in 28 states.

The investment will bring much-needed resources to schools in Tyson communities and introduce teachers to the platform.

Public school teachers in these communities will be able to use DonorsChoose to request learning resources, including materials that support distance learning, as educators prepare for blended or hybrid-model lessons for the upcoming school year.

Between August 3 and January 29, 2021, Tyson will fully fund projects posted by teachers, in qualifying Tyson school districts, who request up to $1,000 in learning resources.

Funding will be applied toward projects on the first Monday of each month, up to $30,000 for each plant community.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, and can be requested for a variety of resources teachers feel they or their students may need this upcoming school year.

Educators interested in receiving funding should create their project on DonorsChoose, and they will be notified via email if their project has received funding.

“We have a responsibility to support our communities in a variety of ways, including equipping our teachers with the resources they need as an effective way to support education,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “The DonorsChoose model is especially effective in today’s climate as teachers navigate the individual and unique needs of their classrooms so students can experience new or better ways to learn.”

To qualify for full funding, projects will need to be $1,000 or less, for Pre-K-12 and in select Tyson districts.