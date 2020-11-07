Trump won’t concede: ‘Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner’

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – A bitterly divided America was going to the polls on Tuesday amid the worst pandemic in a century and an economic crisis to decide whether to give President Donald Trump four more years or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes — more than 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the nation on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is not conceding to President-elect Joe Biden, promising unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House.

Trump said in a statement that “our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

Trump was at his Virginia golf course when the presidential race was called for Biden on Saturday. Biden clinched his victory with a win in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born.

In recent weeks, Trump has alleged — without evidence — widespread fraud and misconduct in the election.

His comments have drawn bipartisan rebuke from election officials and lawmakers as dangerous attempts to undermine public confidence in the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.