Trump impeachment trial begins: Schedule, rules and how to watch

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will begin in the Senate Tuesday afternoon, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot. Five people died in the chaos, including a police officer.

Now, nine Democratic House lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors hope to persuade members of the 100-seat Senate to convict the former president. If they’re successful, it could pave the way for lawmakers to bar Trump from holding public office again.

A two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate would have to support the charge to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in backing it.

Impeachement trial: TUESDAY, FEB. 9 – FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Senators will meet as jurors Tuesday for the impeachment trial. The House will convene at 1 p.m. EST, and upon conclusion of morning business, the Senate will resume the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

After the House approved the sole charge of “incitement of insurrection,” Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. He’s also the first to face trial after leaving office.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a bipartisan resolution Monday afternoon to govern the structure and timing of this week’s impeachment trial.

“All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former president,” Schumer said.

The resolution, which is expected to pass the Senate early this week, lays out the following rules:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Up to four hours will be equally divided between the House impeachment managers and Trump’s counsel to present arguments on the constitutionality of the trial. Following these arguments, the Senate will vote at a simple majority threshold on whether the chamber has jurisdiction under the Constitution to try former President Trump. If a majority votes in favor of the constitutionality of the trial, it will proceed under the provisions of the resolution as follows:

Up to four hours will be equally divided between the House impeachment managers and Trump’s counsel to present arguments on the constitutionality of the trial. Following these arguments, the Senate will vote at a simple majority threshold on whether the chamber has jurisdiction under the Constitution to try former President Trump. If a majority votes in favor of the constitutionality of the trial, it will proceed under the provisions of the resolution as follows: Wednesday, Feb. 10 : Beginning at noon EST, House managers will have 16 hours over two days to make their arguments, as will the defense. Each side must use their time over no greater than two days, and each day’s presentation will not exceed eight hours.

: Beginning at noon EST, House managers will have 16 hours over two days to make their arguments, as will the defense. Each side must use their time over no greater than two days, and each day’s presentation will not exceed eight hours. Following presentations from both sides, there will be equal time for senators’ questions and for closing arguments and an opportunity for the Senate to hold deliberations, for a total of four hours.

Following the Senator question period, there will be four hours divided equally for arguments on whether the Senate will consider motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, if so requested. If the Senate votes in favor, then motions to subpoena witnesses or documents will be in order, and the Senate will vote on any such motions.

If witnesses or documents are subpoenaed, both parties can depose witnesses and conduct discovery.

For closing arguments, up to four hours equally divided between the House impeachment managers and defense.

At the conclusion of closing arguments and, if requested, deliberation time for senators, the Senate will vote on the article of impeachment, which is a single charge of incitement of insurrection.

If the Senate votes to convict, they will proceed to a vote on whether he is qualified to further hold office.

“If the president is convicted, we will proceed to a vote on whether he is qualified to enjoy an office of honor, trust or profit under the United States,” Schumer said, noting that “the structure we have agreed to is imminently fair.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also said on the Senate floor Monday afternoon the structure has been approved by both former President Trump’s legal team and the House managers because it “preserves due process and the rights of both sides” and “will give senators as jurors ample time to review the case and the arguments that each side will present.”

Read the full resolution below:

Trump’s legal team issued a statement Monday following the announcement of the bipartisan resolution on the structure of the trial:

“President Donald J. Trump’s legal team issued the following statement regarding the next phase of the unconstitutional impeachment trial: President Trump and his counsel are pleased that there was bipartisan support on how to structure the impeachment trial. We appreciate that Senate Republican leadership stood strong for due process and secured a structure that is consistent with past precedent. This process will provide us with an opportunity to explain to Senators why it is absurd and unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial against a private citizen.”

The trial was set to break Friday evening for the Jewish Sabbath, but Trump’s defense team withdrew the request, concerned about the delay, and now the trial can continue into the weekend and next week. This could alter the previous schedule outlined in the resolution.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A day before the trial, Trump’s attorneys submitted a pretrial brief, offering details of the claims they intend to argue on the Senate floor.

In the brief filed Monday, the former president’s attorneys suggest that Trump was exercising his First Amendment rights when he disputed the election results. They also argue that he explicitly encouraged his supporters to have a peaceful protest and therefore cannot be responsible for the actions of the rioters.

The attorneys said the Senate isn’t entitled to try Trump now that he has left office, calling the case against him an act of “political theater.”

Read the full briefing here.

House impeachment members then responded to the filing Monday, saying the evidence against Trump is “overwhelming.”

The Democrats said the former president has “no valid excuse or defense for his actions.”

Read the full response here.

The defense had already laid out its arguments last week.

In a brief filed last Tuesday, the House lawmakers said Trump bears “unmistakable” blame for last month’s deadly assault on the Capitol.

“His conduct endangered the life of every single member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security,” the Democratic managers of the impeachment case wrote. “This is precisely the sort of constitutional offense that warrants disqualification from federal office.”

Trump’s lawyers submitted a formal response to the House’s impeachment article last week, denying the allegations and calling the trial unconstitutional.

“It is denied that President Trump ever endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” defense lawyers wrote in a 14-page brief.

The former president has rejected a request from House impeachment managers to testify under oath for the trial, according to an adviser.

House Democrats asked Trump to appear in a formal letter, though the Senate could later force a subpoena. Trump lawyers have dismissed the request as a “public relations stunt.”

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Reporting by Reuters’ Ted Hesson, and AP’s Lisa Mascaro and Hope Yen.