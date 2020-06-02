‘This was a mob, this was not protesters’: 9 officers injured, 65 arrested during violent night in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Violence and destruction erupted in downtown Providence overnight which resulted in dozens of arrests, several police officers being hurt, businesses looted and damaged and a police cruiser being torched.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and other state and city officials held a news conference late Tuesday morning to address what happened. She began by reminding the public how proud she was to be a Rhode Islander after seeing and hearing about the peaceful protests held over the weekend.

“Today, I stand before you disheartened, dismayed, outraged, and angry at the events that we saw last night right here in the city of Providence,” Raimondo said. “Make no mistake about it, what we saw last night was not a protest, what we saw last night was an organized attack on our community at a time when we are already vulnerable.”

(Story continues below.)

The governor noted how people showed up armed with crowbars, gasoline, flares and other items to intentionally hurt people and destroy property.

Having seen the damage to businesses that are just reopening after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raimondo assured the owners that the state will help get them back on their feet.

She also announced she’s activating the R.I. National Guard to assist state and local police in the coming days.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said he and his team are considering the institution of a curfew and will discuss it with Raimondo and state police.

It all started when hundreds of people gathered outside the mall to demand justice for George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The incident was captured on video and has since sparked protests around the country.

By 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, throngs of people blocked off Francis Street, meeting a line of officers in the middle. Police continuously tried to clear the area but were met with resistance.

(Story continues below.)

The situation escalated when they stormed the mall with officers giving chase. People could be seen running toward storefronts on the first floor, looting and causing damage.

Officers were seen working hastily to block off the entrances to the mall. Police said about 200 to 300 people were trying to get inside but only about 75 to 100 were successful.

More than a dozen businesses inside the mall were looted and vandalized, according to police. The mall had just reopened to customers on Monday after it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said the looters were not inside the mall for long, since they were able to drive them out toward Cranston Street.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said 65 people were arrested, of which 35 were from Providence, five were from Massachusetts, and the rest were from other Rhode Island cities and towns.

(Story continues below.)

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré told Eyewitness News that nine police officers and troopers were injured after bricks were thrown at them. Four were from the Providence Police Department and five were from the Rhode Island State Police.

Some of the officers were treated for minor injuries on scene while others declined treatment.

Paré said police deployed “less than lethal tear gas” when a large number of people started throwing bricks and other objects at officers.

(Story continues below.)

Around 1 a.m., people began targeting police cruisers; they could be seen smashing the windshield and windows of one outside the mall before lighting it on fire.

Officials said five cruisers were damaged in all, including the one that was set ablaze.

The crowd eventually dispersed outside the mall, however, looting and vandalism continued elsewhere in the city.

(Story continues below.)

This is what is left of a Providence Police car torched by protestors overnight. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/kS8tiehGKq — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) June 2, 2020

Paré said he spoke to some community leaders at 1 a.m. trying to quell things. He also said there was one report of shots fired, but didn’t identify who that came from or if there was truth to the report.

Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni noted that he got a tip around dinner time of a “planned disturbance,” calling it a coordinated attack by anarchists trying to come into the city and take it over.

As a result of the tip, Elorza said the mall decided to close at 7 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. and city police were on alert.

The evening was quiet until people started gathering near the mall late Monday night.

(Story continues below.)

Caroline Goggin | WPRI 12

Caroline Goggin | WPRI 12

Caroline Goggin | WPRI 12

Caroline Goggin | WPRI 12

Caroline Goggin | WPRI 12

Caroline Goggin | WPRI 12

Brandon Truitt | WPRI 12

Brandon Truitt | WPRI 12

Rioters set fire to a cop car (Rob Nesbitt | WPRI 12)

RI State Police parked in front of state house (Rob Nesbitt | WPRI 12)

via ReportIt

Tim White | WPRI 12

Tim White | WPRI 12

Tim White | WPRI 12

Tim White | WPRI 12

Tim White | WPRI 12

“This was a mob, this was not protesters,” Manni said. “This was an intentional, coordinated attack on the city and once gas was deployed, they dispersed into the streets into the neighborhoods.”

Elorza said even though police were on alert, the number of people was almost impossible to stop.

Police officers from around the state responded to help with the response, along with Massachusetts State Police troopers.

Manni added that he spoke with Raimondo several times throughout the night and that she is in full support of law enforcement.

LISTEN: Part of my interview with @RIStatePolice Colonel James Manni.



He says they received intelligence Monday evening about a large, coordinated attack on the city of #Providence. He said he believes the people who planned this are not from Rhode Island. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/0cZI1fYi3b — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) June 2, 2020

“We are at a critical moment in American history, and our actions today can set the course for a more just and equal society tomorrow. But if we let violence give rise to more violence, then that opportunity will be lost,” Raimondo said in a statement. “What happened in Providence last night was unacceptable. It was criminal. It put lives at risk. And those responsible will be held accountable.”

“To those in Rhode Island and around the country who are expressing your outrage and pain through peaceful protest: I hear you,” she continued. “Let’s rise above the hate, rise above the fear, and work to root out racism on an individual and institutional level.”

Tuesday’s protest differs drastically from the one held this past weekend where thousands marched peacefully through the streets of Providence.

Caroline Goggin, Rob Nesbitt, Corey Welch, Ryan Welch, Johnny Villella, Brandon Truitt, Alexandra Leslie and Justin White contributed to this report.