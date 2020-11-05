Texas woman goes viral on Tik Tok after quitting her job at Walmart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A former employee of a Walmart in Texas recently went viral on Tik Tok for the way she quit her job.

Shana Ragland had worked at the Walmart in Lubbock for almost two years.

“I loved it at first. I truly did,” said Ragland. “And I wanted to keep that job for a long time.”

Ragland, who worked as an employee who unloads trailers and organizes stock, said her managers and co-workers created a toxic work environment for her and other employees

“They set a standard and expected us to follow another one,” Ragland said. “It was pretty bad all around.”

She said they made sexist comments to her or acted racist toward other employees.

“They would say some pretty nasty things to me at a very young age,” said Ragland.

A week ago, when Ragland decided to quit, she used a loudspeaker and called out her managers and coworkers by name, then posted the video to Tik Tok.

“I said those things because there are young girls that work there and they are so sweet, and I knew for a fact if I reported those things, they would have gone unnoticed,” said Ragland.

The video now has over 24 million views. Ragland said she hopes her message is heard by more than just those who were shopping at Walmart.

“The only time society or managers ever listen to anybody, it’s when you are upset and you are at your last straw and you do something like this,” said Ragland. “So I felt like I had to do it not for myself but for those girls, those black associates, for everybody.”

Walmart spokesperson, Anne Hatfield, said in a statement: “Walmart is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace and we take every allegation very seriously. We have spoken with the person in the video and are actively looking into her claims. Walmart does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business.”