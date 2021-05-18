Strawberry Mansion home repair program offers needed support to longtime homeowners

Twenty-five homes in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood will be receiving much needed repairs in effort to keep long-term homeowners in their homes.

The Strawberry Mansion Historic Home Repair Program is an initiative by the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation. The three-year pilot program will foot the bill for major home repairs, including asbestos removal, new flooring, tree removal and plumbing.

“Repairs to homes on the inside keeping them warm safe and dry, as well as repairs on the exterior to help maintain the historic characteristics of the home,” said Strawberry Mansion CDC President Tonnetta Graham.

Many of the properties in Strawberry Mansion are not only old, but big, making repairs very expensive.

“There is no way a widow, with a special needs son, can handle all of this. It’s a lot, it’s a lot of money,” said homeowner Shelia Martin.

Martin’s 7-bedroom home has been in her family for nearly 60 years and she hopes the recent repairs she received from the program will allow it to stay with her family, for years to come.

“For me, this was a god sent, ” said Martin.

The Strawberry Mansion CDC was able to fund the program with help from William Penn Foundation, the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, and the 1772 Foundation. The home repair program also aims to provide educational support to other homeowners in the neighborhood by hosting workshops to help property owners maintain their assets. Click here to sign up!