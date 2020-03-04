Special delivery: FedEx driver finds Colorado woman’s lost dog, returns her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Castle Pines family says their FedEx driver went above and beyond for them after their 3-year-old golden retriever, Catcher, got out of the house last week.

“We were getting some repairs done on the house. Our contractor left to go to lunch and shut the front door — and the wind blew the door open while I was gone, and Catcher escaped,” Lisa Menzies told KDVR.

Menzies says it could have been disastrous, considering she and her husband were out of town at the time.

“She could have wandered out to a busy road and you hate to think what’s going to happen then," she said.

But shortly after Catcher escaped, Menzies got a message from her FedEx driver, letting her know he had a special delivery for her — a 61-pound package, to be exact.

“He just said, ‘I found your dog, and the address on her tag is where I’m going to take her’ and then he put her in the house with such care,” Menzies said.

The entire “delivery” was caught on the family’s Ring doorbell camera.

“Seeing him carry her into the house like that… In my head, I was thinking of the theme song from the Titanic,” Menzies said, smiling. “He was taking such care and love with her that it was really amusing.”

The golden retriever is now safely back at home and back to her old tricks, thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

“He interrupted his day and his package delivery schedule to pick her up and hand carry her into our home and lock the door behind him. I don’t want to think about where else she could have ended up," Menzies said, adding, “He is certainly our family’s hero."

She is still hoping to thank their hero in person.

“He left me a message on my phone when he put the dog in the house. Other than to thank him, via text, I don’t know him personally. So we haven’t seen him again yet," Menzies said.