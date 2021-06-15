Six Flags debuts ‘Jersey Devil’ roller coaster

Six Flags Great Adventure debuted it’s newest coaster the ‘Jersey Devil’ to the public on June 13.

Jersey Devil Coaster ranks as the world’s tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster—towering 13 stories, flying at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour, and propelling riders single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track.

Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the Jersey Devil has haunted the Pine Barrens for centuries, soaring stealthily through the woods in the dark of night before attacking its prey.

PHL17’S Kelsey Fabian gave the coaster a try! Watch the videos above to what she thought!