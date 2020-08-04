Schuylkill County farm grateful for the rain, hoping for more

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A farmer in Schuylkill County tells Eyewitness News he is thankful for just the right amount of rain and is hoping for more.
They say about a good inch of rain fell at Mar-K Farms from the tropical storm and they want 1-2 more inches every four days.
On their property they have:
- 600 acres of corn
- 170 acres of soybeans
- 80 acres of alfalfa
- 50 acres of wheat
- 220 head of dairy cattle
