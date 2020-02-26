Ryan Newman shares ‘therapy’ fishing photo as he recovers from Daytona 500 crash

Ryan Newman shared a photo from a fishing trip he took recently while he recovers from his crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

“Got a little therapy in yesterday,” Newman wrote in the post showing him holding a fish.

Roush Fenway Racing said that Newman is being treated for a head injury but has no internal injuries.

A statement from the driver says he’s grateful and humbled by all the support he’s received from across the country.

The president of Roush Fenway Racing, Steve Newmark, says, “We don’t have a timetable for Ryan’s return,” and that Newman “has some other hoops he needs to jump through.”

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall.

His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken to Halifax Medical Center.

Newman’s injuries were not life-threatening, Roush Fenway Racing officials said.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time,” the team said.

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.

