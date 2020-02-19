Ryan Newman leaves hospital with daughters after horrific crash during Dayton 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is out of the hospital.

Roush Fenway Racing shared a photo of Newman leaving Halifax Medical Center with his two daughters at his side.

Roush Fenway Racing released a statement earlier Wednesday, announcing that the racer was improving and included a photo of Newman and his girls.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters." Roush Fenway Racing

Newman's wife, Krissie Newman, also shared a video of the three walking out of the hospital.

"Best sight ever!!!" she wrote.

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall.

His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to Halifax Medical Center.

Newman's injuries were not life-threatening, Roush Fenway Racing officials said.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time," the team said.

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He's the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.