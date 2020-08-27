Risqué photoshoot at Alabama carnival shut down; free admission offered as apology

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) – City officials in Clay, Alabama, posted a public apology Thursday morning for a risqué photoshoot that took place at family carnival the night before.

According to the city’s Facebook page, Clay Mayor Charles Webster and City Manager Ronnie Dixon shut down the photoshoot at the C&M Southern Midways carnival once concerns were brought to their attention. Multiple photos of women in lingerie at the carnival had surfaced on Facebook, including in the “What’s Happening in Clay” Facebook group. The group’s moderator has since removed the photos.

The C&M Southern Midways carnival company had permitted the photoshoot to take place after receiving misinformation from the production company involved, a post on the city’s Facebook page stated. Apologizing for the “mistake,” C&M Southern Midways waived the cost of carnival rides for Thursday night.

“To ensure the City of Clay understands CNM Midways’ sincere apology, all carnival rides tonight (Thursday) are free,” the post stated. “The carnival strives to provide a fun, family-friendly event and would love to treat Clay to a night of free rides. Again, they apologize to anyone who may have been offended by the unfortunate event.”

The carnival will remain open until Sunday.