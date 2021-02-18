Reports: Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz will play for the Colts in 2021, according to trade reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Eagles agreed to trade the quarterback to Indianapolis in exchange for draft picks.

According to ESPN, the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. The 2022 pick could turn into a first round pick.

Wentz was drafted by the Eagles in 2016 with the second-overall pick.