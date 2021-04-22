Public art project provides Camden with ‘a new view’

Web Exclusives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Camden, New Jersey is celebrating Earth Day with the unveiling of a new public art project, ‘A New View – Camden.’

Funded by a $1 million Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge grant, these large-scale, outdoor art installations designed by nationally recognized artists will call attention to illegal dumping and its impact on the community and environment.

A New View will feature a massive feline designed from repurposed automobiles, a 15-foot-tall steel trash collecting creature, a machine that utilizes mealworms to eat Styrofoam packaging from e-waste, and more. The creations were specifically designed to raise awareness about unlawful dumping of bulk waste in Camden, which costs taxpayers over $4 million annually.

The 6 temporary installations will be on vacant lots that were often filled with waste. Residents and visitors can enjoy the artwork from April 22 to October 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending