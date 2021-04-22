Public art project provides Camden with ‘a new view’

Camden, New Jersey is celebrating Earth Day with the unveiling of a new public art project, ‘A New View – Camden.’

Funded by a $1 million Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge grant, these large-scale, outdoor art installations designed by nationally recognized artists will call attention to illegal dumping and its impact on the community and environment.

A New View will feature a massive feline designed from repurposed automobiles, a 15-foot-tall steel trash collecting creature, a machine that utilizes mealworms to eat Styrofoam packaging from e-waste, and more. The creations were specifically designed to raise awareness about unlawful dumping of bulk waste in Camden, which costs taxpayers over $4 million annually.

The 6 temporary installations will be on vacant lots that were often filled with waste. Residents and visitors can enjoy the artwork from April 22 to October 31.