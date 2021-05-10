Prince Harry, Oprah team up for mental health show on Apple TV+

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” in Inglewood, Calif. on May 2, 2021, left, and Oprah Winfrey appears at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7, 2018. Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a series that will delve into mental health issues and feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. The streaming service Apple TV+ plus announced Monday that the multi-part documentary series “The Me You Can’t See” will debut on May 21. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a series that will delve into mental health issues and feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

“The Me You Can’t See” will be a multi-part documentary series that will debut on Apple TV+ on May 21.

Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex will “guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles,” according to Monday’s announcement.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

In addition to Gaga and Close, participants will include NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and chef Rashad Armstead.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

Winfrey and the duke are the series’ co-creators and executive producers. The announcement comes roughly two months after Winfrey’s explosive sitdown interview with Harry and his wife, Meghan.

Harry and his wife Meghan have dived heavily into streaming in their post-royal life, signing a deal with Netflix. Meghan has also narrated a documentary for Disney+.