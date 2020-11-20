President Trump held rally at Mariotti Building Products in Lackawanna County

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Donald Trump’s campaign made its way to Northeast Pennsylvania Thursday. He took the podium for a speech at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge.

During his speech, the president spoke about his success in Pennsylvania. He brought up the thousands of manufacturing jobs he brought to the state while in office. Trump also touched on his opponent for the upcoming election, Joe Biden — a Scranton native, days after Biden officially clinched the democratic nomination. The president’s visit came on the night of Biden’s nomination acceptance. Trump also promoted his plans for a second term and economic success during his speech in Lackawanna County.

The president arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, where he was greeted by a crowd of supporters.

The motorcade traveled through Lackawanna County where hundreds lined Moosic Road hoping to get a glimpse at the president.

We will continue to have team coverage of the president’s visit on WBRE and WYOU.



A crowd gathered to watch the president land in Lackawanna County.



Locals lined the streets in Moosic as the president’s motorcade passed through.