President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris hold news conference after meeting with governors

WILMINGTON, Del. (NEXSTAR/AP)- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a news conference Thursday afternoon after meeting with the National Governor Association’s leadership team.

The National Governor Association’s leadership team is comprised of five Republicans and four Democrats.

According to the Associated Press, all of the Democrats and a majority of the Republicans involved have acknowledged Biden as the winner of the election.

During the news conference, Biden said the Trump administration’s refusal to give his team access to key federal agencies is impacting their ability to create a plan to respond to the pandemic.

Biden also said there will not be a national lockdown.

Biden also announced he has decided whom he will nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department. Biden said his pick will be announced just before or after Thanksgiving.

Biden is set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Friday.

More than two weeks after the election, the Trump administration refuses to let Biden receive detailed briefings on national security and pandemic planning, according to the Associated Press.

You can watch the full news conference above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

LATEST POSTS: